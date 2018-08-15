NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Officials on Wednesday unveiled a new school safety plan for Suffolk County students when they head back to class next month.

It includes more security on campuses and increased training for school resource officers.

Suffolk Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart says they’re creating a text-to-tip hotline that people can use anonymously.

“Prior to most school shootings, either friends or peers knew that the offender was contemplating violence,” she said on Wednesday. “93 percent of attackers engage in some behavior prior to the attack that caused others to be concerned.”

Authorities say there were 104 reported threats against Suffolk County in 2017 and so far in 2018, that number has doubled.