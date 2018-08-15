WEST BABYLON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A teenager was recovering in the hospital on Wednesday after someone shot up a Long Island home earlier in the day.

Tracy Calhoun said her 15-year-old son is still terrified after hearing what he heard early Wednesday morning.

“He came into my room frantic around 2:30ish, screaming that he heard gunshots,” Calhoun told CBS2’s Marc Liverman.

What looks like bullet holes were found along the front of the West Babylon home, the only evidence after a 17-year-old was shot in the leg while he was inside a house on North Westchester Avenue.

Police said the shooter fired through the home, but haven’t said if the bullet the teen was hit by came through a window or right through the wall.

Calhoun lives right next door.

“It’s really scary that something like this has happened in this neighborhood. It’s a really quiet neighborhood,” Calhoun said.

It’s still unclear if the victim was the intended target. Calhoun said she watched helplessly from her bedroom window as that young victim was brought out on a stretcher.

“They were outside with him for a while. He looked conscious. I saw him lift his head up and then they put him in the ambulance,” she said.

That 17-year-old was rushed from to a hospital in West Islip. He is expected to survive, CBS2’s Liverman reported.

Police are still trying to figure out who shot the teen and why. Calhoun said she is now plagued with fear, scared the shooter could come back.

“I have small children and I just couldn’t sleep last night thinking what if someone shoots in my window,” she said.

She’s used to nothing but the sound of the occasional car driving by, a normally noiseless neighborhood. Now, Calhoun’s family is haunted by the sound of gunfire.

Police still haven’t confirmed whether the shooting was gang related.