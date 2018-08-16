NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for the man they say followed an 8-year-old boy home from camp in the Bronx and robbed him.

The child’s mother said the suspect approached her son asking for directions just before 6 p.m. Monday.

Police said the man followed the boy into a building ear St. Ann’s Avenue and East 139th Street. He then allegedly pushed the child and snatched his phone.

“He was really scared. Now he doesn’t want to go to the park anymore, he doesn’t want to go to camp,” his mother said. “He’s scared, like he’s wondering if the person will see him again and try to take something else from him.”

The suspect then ran off.

Police said he’s about six feet tall, 150 pounds, last seen wearing a gray shirt, black pants and black and white sneakers.

The boy’s mother said she just wants the man to turn himself in and apologize.