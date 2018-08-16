NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York University is set to become the first top-ranked institution in the U.S. to pay for the tuition of all its medical students.

The NYU School of Medicine said Thursday current and future medical students will be awarded full tuition scholarships regardless of need or merit.

That scholarship will cover a yearly cost of $55,018.

The school says it wanted to reduce the amount of debt students are saddled with after medical school and attract a more diverse class of students.

“This decision recognizes a moral imperative that must be addressed, as institutions place an increasing debt burden on young people who aspire to become physicians,” says Robert I. Grossman, MD, the Saul J. Farber Dean of NYU School of Medicine and CEO of NYU Langone Health.

The announcement from the medical school’s trustees, leaders, and faculty was delivered this morning to first-year medical students and family members as a surprise ending to the annual “White Coat Ceremony,” where each new student is presented with a white lab coat to mark the start of their medical education and training.

The move was made possible because of donations from more than 2,000 trustees, alumni and others.