NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two men who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2016 death of FDNY Battalion Chief Michael Fahy received their prison sentence Friday morning.

Garivaldi Castillo and Julio Salcedo were accused of tampering with gas lines at a marijuana grow house in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx, triggering an explosion.

Both men pleaded guilty to second degree manslaughter on July 13. Castillo was sentenced to six years in prison for his part in the explosion. Salcedo will serve up to four years in jail.

Fahy was killed when he was hit with flying debris. Firefighters were called to the house after reports of a possible gas leak. Fahy was on the scene for about an hour before the two-story home ignited.

“This is an extremely rare instance where someone is being held criminally responsible for conditions that caused the death of a firefighter in the line of duty in New York City,” Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said in a statement issued July 13.

The 44-year-old Fahy left behind a wife, two sons, and one daughter. He had been with the FDNY for 17 years.

In 2016, FDNY Chief Daniel Nigro described Fahy’s death as a “tragedy for his family and a tragedy for our family in the fire department to lose such a great man.”