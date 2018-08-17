UNION CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The Route 495 infrastructure rehabilitation project is set to start Friday night at the Lincoln Tunnel.

Beginning at 9 p.m., two lanes – one in each direction — on the 495 bridge will close for nearly three years. It’s part of a $90 million project to replace the aging viaduct.

“This is construction that can’t wait,” New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said.

Drivers who take 495 to access the Lincoln Tunnel are bracing for major delays.

“The last thing I want to be doing is sitting in the tunnel for 20 -30 minutes, slows down my day,” said Hoboken resident Kevin Doyle.

Officials say the 80-year-old bridge is in dire need of an overhaul.

“I’ve heard a lot since I’ve been commissioner that they want to see the benefits of the 23-cent gas tax increase. All you need to do is look up,” Gutierrez-Scaccetti said.

Congestion may have a domino-effect in surrounding towns, so extra police will be out making sure drivers don’t block the box.

The chief of police in Secaucus has a contingency plan to shut down access to local roads from Route 3 for safety reasons.

“There really is no place to send the traffic,” he said.

So what do you do? The DOT suggests drivers use mass transit. But keep in mind – New Jersey TRANSIT is not able to run more trains or buses.

There’s also the North Bergen light rail and the ferry system.

“Think of the Gothels Bridge, the brand new Gothels, into the Staten Island Expressway. If you’ve got a couple of friends, there’s an HOV 3 in the morning. You can ride it for 12 miles right into Manhattan, relatively unimpeded, said “Gridlock Sam” Schwartz.

Either way, this will last more than two and a half years, so get ready for the ride.