Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Hang in there, it’s almost the weekend! While this afternoon is starting off quiet, we expect that to change heading into the evening.

Clouds will continue to build ahead of an approaching front. Highs get into the mid and upper 80s with plenty of humidity. A few scattered showers and storms will begin popping up this afternoon, but the best severe threat looks to arrive after 6pm or so. Damaging winds are the main concern, along with heavy rain and lightning.

Showers and storms will be around through the evening, diminishing in coverage overnight. For Saturday, its by no means a washout… but it stays unsettled with showers/storms around, especially during the PM hours.

By Sunday, the front finally is off the coast… but the latest trend has been to develop a low that rides along it, being close enough to throw a few lingering showers our way. By afternoon, the brightest skies are likely found N&W with some more clouds along the coast. Its a much cooler finish though with highs only in the upper 70s and LOW humidity.

Bottom line… neither day is a washout with some sunny breaks likely both days. But have the umbrella handy this weekend!