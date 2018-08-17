By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Another hot & steamy one is on tap today. We can expect more clouds as a front moves closer from the west. Ahead of it, increased humidity is expected.

The chance for some afternoon storms is most likely today, but the risk unfortunately lingers into the weekend. Any storm could have a good downpour and lightning.

Don’t expect a “wall of water” or a total washout, but any isolated storm could be on the strong side.

Sunday is cooler but feeling just fine due to the lower humidity.