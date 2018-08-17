37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Another hot & steamy one is on tap today. We can expect more clouds as a front moves closer from the west. Ahead of it, increased humidity is expected.

nu tu skycast 3d wakeup5 8/17 CBS2 Thursday Morning Weather Headlines

The chance for some afternoon storms is most likely today, but the risk unfortunately lingers into the weekend. Any storm could have a good downpour and lightning.

nu tu weekend planner1 8/17 CBS2 Thursday Morning Weather Headlines

Don’t expect a “wall of water” or a total washout, but any isolated storm could be on the strong side.

Sunday is cooler but feeling just fine due to the lower humidity.

