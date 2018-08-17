37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – One person is dead and three others are in critical condition following a fire in Brooklyn.

Emergency crews were called to a four-story building on Buffalo Avenue near Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights shortly before 6 a.m. Friday. 

The FDNY said one civilian was killed, three were critically hurt and three firefighters suffered minor injuries.

Officials said the flames appear to have started in a deli on the ground floor. The cause is under investigation.

Check back with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.

