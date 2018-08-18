NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three people were rushed to the hospital after an early morning drive-by shooting in the Bronx.

It happened outside Bruxelles Lounge on Radcliffe Avenue in the Allerton section around 4:30 a.m.

Investigators say three people were rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi, two of whom were in critical condition.

Police say they had three people were in custody as investigators worked to determine if the shooting was gang-related.

It’s possible more people were injured in the melee, according to police.

