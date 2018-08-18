37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three people were rushed to the hospital after an early morning drive-by shooting in the Bronx.

It happened outside Bruxelles Lounge on Radcliffe Avenue in the Allerton section around 4:30 a.m.

Investigators say three people were rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi, two of whom were in critical condition.

Police say they had three people were in custody as investigators worked to determine if the shooting was gang-related.

It’s possible more people were injured in the melee, according to police.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

