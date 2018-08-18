NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Harlem Week kicked off Saturday with some star-studded support.

Music icon Janet Jackson made an appearance, along with Daddy Yankee, to celebrate her new single “Made for Now.”

“Who wouldn’t want to come out and see Janet Jackson perform, especially here at Harlem Week?” one woman said.

Fans of the legendary singer didn’t let the rain stop them from seeing her in their neighborhood.

“I’m a huge, huge fan of hers and I love her new song,” said another. “Now actually be able to see her up close and personal, it is Harlem, it’s pretty special.”

“It’s not all the time that you have someone like Janet Jackson come to New York City, especially for free,” a man added.

The 44th annual Harlem Week continues through August 31 with music and dance performances, family and children’s events, Harlem restaurant week and more.

“It’s really great for people to enjoy themselves, to have fun and to laugh – you know to forget hard times, forget about the bad times,” said the man.

“It’s a whole lot of love in here. The vibe is just wonderful, just great, uplifting, energetic,” the woman added.

Saturday’s performances will continue until 10 p.m., along with tributes to the late Aretha Franklin.