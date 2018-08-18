Check Out These 4 American Food Hot Spots In NYCSo you're hungry—and you're ready for some classic American fare. Good news: we've found the freshest spots to satisfy your appetite. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for food from the US of A.

See The Rare Treasures Hidden Inside The New York Public LibraryGet special access on a private virtual tour with CBS2's Elle McLogan.

Furry Friend Finder: Bianca & NellieBianca is a six-month-old huskie/hound mix who's both playful and loving, while Nellie is a six-month-old Basenji/hound mix who loves to be held.

19th Annual Blues BBQ Festival Returns To NYCGet ready to chow at a riverside bash held by local grill masters.

Grilled Veggie Recipes To Break Out For Your Next Backyard BBQEven though summer might be winding down, there's plenty of grilling left to be done.

Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum Celebrates 75th Anniversary Of CommissioningThis Thursday marks the 75th anniversary of the commissioning of the U.S.S. Intrepid.