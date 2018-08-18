HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A frantic cleanup was underway on a Long Island beach Saturday after hazardous waste washed ashore.
Officials shuttered East Atlantic Beach in the Town of Hempstead after police say dozens of used hypodermic needles were found around 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Security guards were stationed along beach access points prohibiting entry after Nassau cops say the syringes washed up along the shore between Ohio and Clayton Avenues.
No injuries were reported as police responded and safely removed and disposed of the waste.
East Atlantic Beach was closed until further notice as officials waited to see if additional waste appeared after Saturday’s high tide.. If you come in contact with any hazardous materials, including hypodermic needles, officials advise calling 9-1-1 so police can immediately remove the items.
Police request that anyone with information of illegal dumping of hazardous materials to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1 – 800 – 244 –TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.
More fall-out from the addicts beloved AND poisonous King Heroin.