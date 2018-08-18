37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
  • TV10/55

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMOutback Adventures with Tim Faulkner
    09:30 AMRescue Me with Dr. Lisa
    10:00 AMPaid Program
    10:30 AMCHS Presents: Dr. O, Faithfully Transforming Health Care
    11:00 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMCBS 2 Saturday News at 9a
    10:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    10:30 AMThe Inspectors
    11:00 AMLucky Dog
    11:30 AMPet Vet Dream Team
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Clark Fouraker, East Atlantic Beach, Hempstead, Long Island, Nassau County

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A frantic cleanup was underway on a Long Island beach Saturday after hazardous waste washed ashore.

Officials shuttered East Atlantic Beach in the Town of Hempstead after police say dozens of used hypodermic needles were found around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Security guards were stationed along beach access points prohibiting entry after Nassau cops say the syringes washed up along the shore between Ohio and Clayton Avenues.

No injuries were reported as police responded and safely removed and disposed of the waste.

East Atlantic Beach was closed until further notice as officials waited to see if additional waste appeared after Saturday’s high tide.. If you come in contact with any hazardous materials, including hypodermic needles, officials advise calling 9-1-1 so police can immediately remove the items.

Police request that anyone with information of illegal dumping of hazardous materials to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1 – 800 – 244 –TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

Comments
  1. Teraysah Barker (@TeraysahB) says:
    August 18, 2018 at 9:17 am

    More fall-out from the addicts beloved AND poisonous King Heroin.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s