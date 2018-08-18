37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An NYPD sergeant accused of shooting an unarmed man in the face while off duty in Brooklyn has been fired, police sources tell CBS2.

Police initially said 40-year-old Sgt. Ritchard Blake shot 21-year-old Thavone Santana in self-defense after an attempted robbery on August 2.

Blake was later placed on administrative duty, and the NYPD released a statement, saying, “Video of the incident has been recovered and is under review. The video captures actions that raise serious questions, and require further investigation.”

Surveillance video shows the men walking near Livonia and New Jersey avenues in East New York around 2 a.m. They exchange words before the sergeant opens fire, hitting Santana twice in the face.

Police said Santana was not armed at the time. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Sources told CBS2 the men knew each other and were arguing over a woman.

On Saturday, the Brooklyn district attorney’s office said the incident remains under “active investigation.” No charges have been filed.

“I’m really saddened, I’m hurting,” Santana’s mother said. “I spoke with Thavone today and I told him that I was coming down to be here for him, because at this time, he’s not able to speak.”

“We are not satisfied with just a firing. Arrest him,” Assemblyman Charles Barron added.

Blake was already on dismissal probation for a previous domestic incident involved another woman, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported.

