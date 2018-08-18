37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
Staten Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A supermarket on Staten Island says it’s donating its lottery earnings to a local soup kitchen.

The Stop & Shop on Hylan Boulevard sold the winning ticket for last Saturday’s $245 million Powerball jackpot.

The store received a $10,000 commission which they say they’ll give to Project Hospitality, the largest food pantry and soup kitchen on Staten Island.

So far, the winner of the big jackpot hasn’t come forward.

The winning numbers from last week’s drawing were 05 43 56 62 68, powerball 24, powerplay x2.

