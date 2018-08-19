NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two men in connection to a robbery pattern in the Bronx.

In the first incident, which police said happened in the early morning hours on Friday, two unidentified males entered a Kennedy Fried Chicken at 2273 Crotona Ave. One flashed a gun and demanded cash while the other acted as a lookout. The armed man struck a worker on the head with his weapon multiple times before taking $1,000 out of the register. Both suspects then fled the scene.

In the other incident, which happened approximately 35 minutes later, the two males entered the Broadway Candy Store, located at 249 West 231st St., and pulled off a similar robbery. One man revealed a gun and demanded cash while the other walked around the counter and stole $5,500 from the register, police said. They then left the establishment, fleeing in an unknown direction.

Both suspects are described as Hispanic and approximately 5-foot-7. One is said to be muscular and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, a black and blue baseball cap, black sweatpants, black sneakers, black gloves and a black mask. The other is said to be armed and of medium build. He was last seen wearing a black hat with the words “New York” written on the front, blue jeans, black sneakers, a black hooded sweatshirt and a black mask.

Anyone with information in regards to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

All calls are strictly confidential.