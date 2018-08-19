37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
  • TV10/55

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    1:00 PMPaid Program
    1:30 PMPaid Program
    2:00 PMDon't Blink
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    1:00 PMPBR Bullriding
    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Back to School Tips

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Can you believe it’s already time to start thinking about back to school?

Mom lifestyle effort Pamela Pekerman joined CBS2 with a few ways to send your student off to school in style.

For starters, Pamela recommends heading to Marshall’s for a backpack that’ll fit any budget or style.

For clothes shopping, she suggests heading to Rockets of Awesome. The site offers a quiz to help identify which styles your children like so you can review an assortment of handpicked pieces before they’re shipped directly to your house.

For more tips, check out the clip above!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s