Furry Friend Finder

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — In this edition of “Furry Friend Finder,” CBS2’s Cindy Hsu and Vanessa Murdock introduce the Sheik of Araby and Harper.

True to heed, the Sheik’s temperament is loyal, affectionate, outgoing, and alert, while Harper is sweet and would love nothing more than to run and play all day long!

Both pups are looking for their forever home, and you can get to know them better by watching the video above.

Here you can keep track of which furry friends are still looking for homes and which ones have been adopted by a loving family.

The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue.

