NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The grill is one of the best tools for making summertime dishes; it’s easy to use, and cleans in a flash!

But it doesn’t have to be limited to just burgers and hot dogs.

Lior Lev Sercarz, chef and owner of La Boite in Hell’s Kitchen, stopped by with a few lighter ideas for your next backyard BBQ.

See below for a few of Sercarz’ recipes:

Mary Mangolene Cocktail

Grilled Peaches with Whipped Labne

Grilled Flatbread with Labne and Chicken

Grilled Cucumber, Watermelon, and Halloumi Cheese Salad