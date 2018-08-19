NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sunday marks the final day to register to vote in the primary elections in New York.

The Board of Elections borough offices are accepting in-person voter registration applications until 7 p.m.

For a full list of BOE borough offices in the city, CLICK HERE.

Primary day is just four weeks away, scheduled for September 13th.

The Democratic candidates for governor of New York will discuss the issues face-to-face on Wednesday, Aug. 29, at Hofstra University before an invited audience of about 150. You can catch the debate at 7 p.m. on CBS2 TV, CBSNewYork.com online and Facebook, simulcast in Spanish on WLNY TV-10/55, or listen on 1010 WINS radio.

The debate will include questions from moderator Maurice DuBois, co-anchor of CBS2 News, and Marcia Kramer, chief political correspondent at WCBS-TV.