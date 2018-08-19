37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
  • TV10/55

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMDon't Blink
    2:30 PMDon't Blink
    3:00 PMSaving Hope
    4:00 PMElementary
    5:00 PMFamily Guy
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMPBR Bullriding
    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMCBS 2 News at 6:30 PM
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Election Day, Primary Day

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sunday marks the final day to register to vote in the primary elections in New York.

The Board of Elections borough offices are accepting in-person voter registration applications until 7 p.m.

For a full list of BOE borough offices in the city, CLICK HERE.

Primary day is just four weeks away, scheduled for September 13th.

The Democratic candidates for governor of New York will discuss the issues face-to-face on Wednesday, Aug. 29, at Hofstra University before an invited audience of about 150. You can catch the debate at 7 p.m. on CBS2 TV, CBSNewYork.com online and Facebook, simulcast in Spanish on WLNY TV-10/55, or listen on 1010 WINS radio.

The debate will include questions from moderator Maurice DuBois, co-anchor of CBS2 News, and Marcia Kramer, chief political correspondent at WCBS-TV.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s