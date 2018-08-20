37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
Great Falls, New Jersey

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Authorities say a man was rescued from the base of a New Jersey waterfall after he fell attempting to retrieve his cellphone.

NorthJersey.com reports that two dozen firefighters, police and other first responders pulled the man up a sheer concrete wall at Great Falls in Paterson just before 9 a.m. Saturday.

Police director Jerry Speziale said he said he fell off the footbridge above the chasm of the falls while trying to grab a dropped cellphone.

He said the man had no life-threatening injuries but was taken to nearby St. Joseph’s hospital as a precaution due to prolonged exposure to the rushing water.

Less than a week ago, fire officials rescued a dog stranded on a ledge near the falls.

Featuring gushing water and crashing waves, one of New Jersey’s biggest waterfalls has been especially treacherous because of recent heavy rainfall.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

