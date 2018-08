NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – One person is dead after he was stabbed in Midtown.

Officers were called to 9th Avenue and West 46th Street just before 3 a.m. on Monday.

They spotted the man lying on the sidewalk with trauma to his face and a stab wound to his chest.

Investigators say he was unconscious and unresponsive.

The man in his mid-30s was rushed to Roosevelt Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are searching for the suspect.