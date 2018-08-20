37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
Filed Under:Consumer Protection Office, New Jersey

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More than two dozen moving companies in New Jersey have been fined after an undercover sting busted the unlicensed businesses.

The sting, dubbed “Operation Mother’s Attic,” occurred over a four day period in April.

Investigators from the state’s Consumer Protection Office posed as people planning to move out of a luxury home in Montville. When the moving companies arrived, they were met by undercover officers.

A total of 29 companies were fined $2,500 a piece. Below is a full list of the offending companies:

½ PRICE MOVERS, Staten Island, NY

ALPHA MOVNG SERVICES , Highland Lakes, NJ

AFFORDABLE & ASSERTIVE MOVING & STORAGE, Pompton Lakes, NJ

AVELAR TRUCKING, Landing, NJ

BIN IT NJ, North Bergen, NJ

CENTURION MOVERS, Willow Grove, PA

CONSIDER IT DONE, Toms River, NJ

CRUZ MOVES, Cinnaminson, NJ

ENTERPRISE VAN LINES, Congers, NY

GDK LOGISTICS a/k/a GDK INTERNATIONAL, Fairfield, NJ

H & D TRANSPORTATION, Clifton, NJ

HELPING HANDS MOVING, Newark, NJ

I.D. NOBLE MOVERS a/k/a NOBLE ID MOVERS, Hackensack, NJ

IMPERIAL MOVING & STORAGE a/k/a LION’S DEN ENTERPRISES, a/k/a INSIGNIA MOVING, New York, NY

J & L MOVING, Hillside, NJ

LITE MOVING, Franklin Square, NY

MOVING GOOD, Little Ferry, NJ

MOVING HERO, Rahway, NJ

OLD COUNTRY VAN LINES, East Newark, NJ

PRINCETON MOVERS a/k/a GREAT EASTERN MOVERS, Brooklyn, NY

RENT A HELPING HAND, Pennington, NJ

MUNDANZAS, Dover, NJ

ROADWAY MOVING, Elizabeth, NJ

ROUND CITY MOVING, Garfield, NJ

ROSIE’S MASTER MOVERS, Cherry Hill, NJ

TB MOVING a/k/a TB MOVING & STORAGE, Brooklyn, NY

WE MOVE YOU, Maywood, NJ

BIG MEN IN TRUCKS, Sloatsburg, NY

