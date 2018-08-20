37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
Nassau County Staple Is Finally Getting The Financial Help It Needs, Thanks, In Part, To The Roslyn Landmark Society
Filed Under:Grist Mill, John Dias, Local TV, Roslyn

ROSLYN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — It took almost 50 years, but residents of one Nassau County town are finally getting their wish.

Grist Mill on Old Northern Boulevard in Roslyn will be getting a makeover.

The landmark, which dates back to the late 1700s, has gone through many phases as an actual working water mill, grinding grain. Once a tea house and popular tourist attraction, the mill is set to become an educational center, CBS2’s John Dias reported.

grist mill2 Landmark Grist Mill Set To Get Needed Restoration

The Grist Mill in Roslyn dates to the late 1700s. (Photo: Roslyn Landmark Society)

The town historian told CBS2 that the Grist Mill restoration has repeatedly been delayed due to a lack of funding and, as a result, the mill, itself, is now dilapidated. However, so far in August $440,000 in grants have been secured by the county and the Roslyn Landmark Society has raised a whopping $1 million from private sources to foot the restoration’s bill.

The project will take several years to complete, but officials hope to start the process by the fall, Dias reported.

