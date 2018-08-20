NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — What began on Tinder and ended in Union Square became “an epic tale about subterfuge, dating in the 21st century and the fall of human civilization,” according to one Brooklynite.

Twitter user @bvdhai posted a series of tweets on Aug. 19 detailing his misadventure with a young woman he met on the social dating app.

“This actually happened to me and it could happen to you too,” he says. “Get some popcorn.”

READ THE THREAD: @bvdhai Twitter Account (WARNING: Profanity)

The author tells of making a connection, planning to meet and then having to reschedule due to a “huge presentation” his potential paramour will be working on for a couple weeks.

“I thought well that’s an overly elaborate way to ghost someone,” he posted. “I say ‘lol I wouldn’t be offended, I totally get it. Hit me up when you’re free.’ She says ‘thank you, I was worried you would think I was trying to blow you off haha but for sure I’ll text you in like a week, I’m excited.’

“In my head I’m like sssssssuuuuurrrreeee,” he said.

Jump forward to the day of the date, starting with meeting in Union Square where a crowd had gathered to hear a performer setting up for a show.

It was a show all right. Guess who’d been played?

Turns out the woman took to Tinder to chat and invite all the men in the crowd to meet in the park at the same time.

“She gets the mic and is like thanks for coming out I bet you’re all wondering what this is about,” said @bvdhai. “Then she says I’ve invited you all here for a chance to go on a date with me and proceeds to give a hunger games speech about what its gonna take to date her.”

All across Union Square, guys looked at their phones and realized the same thing.

According to NYMag, the mastermind behind this stunt was Natasha Aponte, an Instagram model whose social media accounts have since gone private.

“This is top 10 greatest finesse of all time,” said @bvdhai. “Dudes actually stayed and played. I went home.”

So how did the experience affect our lovelorn author?

“I TRUST NO ONE. I TRUST NOTHING ANYMORE,” he tweeted. “VANITY WILL BE THE DEMISE OF HUMAN CIVILIZATION. DON’T GET GOT. THE END.”