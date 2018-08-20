BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A 7-year-old New York boy is back selling lemonade and raising money for a friend in need after a state health inspector put the squeeze on him last month.

Brendan Mulvaney raised more than $900 on Saturday for the family of a 12-year-old girl who’s facing surgery this week to fix a bowleg deformity from a rare bone disease.

An inspector shuttered Brendan’s stand in Ballston Spa on July 27 because he didn’t have a permit to sell 75-cent lemonade. State officials say vendors from a nearby county fair had complained.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo quickly intervened. The Democrat directed health officials to work with Brendan’s family to ensure he could reopen.

The health department apologized. It said permits are required but children usually get a pass.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)