By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Morning!

Temps climb out of the 70s today for some, but expect the temps to stay in the 70s for most…the humidity will come back this afternoon ahead of a passing cold front overnight.

Temps start off in the 60s for most people in the area, and even some 50s to the north & west.

Skies increase in cloud cover by afternoon and expect some isolated storms to move through by the evening.

Some of the downpours could be heavy at times, and as the the pattern has been this season, expect a chance for lightning too.

Have a great day! Oh also…  The end of the week looks great!

– G

