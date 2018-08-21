37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMJudge Mathis
    3:00 PMJudge Mathis
    4:00 PMFunny You Should Ask
    4:30 PMFunny You Should Ask
    5:00 PMLast Man Standing
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5 PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chris Watts, Colorado

FREDERICK, Colo (CBSNews/AP) — The Colorado man accused of killing his wife and two young daughters appeared in court for an arraignment Tuesday.

The court appearance came after a newly-released court document revealed Christopher Watts claimed his pregnant wife killed the children after learning he wanted a separation because he was having an affair. He told police he erupted in rage after witnessing the killings and strangled his wife inside the family’s suburban Denver home, according to the documents. 

The body of 34-year-old Shanann Watts was found in a shallow grave Thursday near the oil tank where the bodies of 3-year-old Celeste and 4-year-old Bella were found submerged.

Shanann Watts’ father Frank Rzucek Sr. cried and shook visibly Tuesday as District Judge Marcelo Kopcow read the formal charges against Christopher Watts.

Shanann’s brother, Frank Rzucek Jr., rubbed his father’s shoulders and glared unflinchingly at his brother-in-law. A bailiff stood between them.

More From CBS News

Watts appeared handcuffed and wearing an orange prison jumpsuit. He didn’t show emotion. He said “Yes, sir,” when the judge asked if he understood the murder and other felony charges against him and the penalties they carry, including the death penalty. Prosecutors have not yet decided whether to seek death.

A judge said the prosecution has alleged the crimes were acts of domestic violence.

Watts waived his right to have a preliminary hearing within 35 days. A judge set a status hearing for Nov. 19. Watts didn’t enter pleas Tuesday.

Watts, an operator with Anadarko Petroleum, said he loaded his wife and daughters’ bodies into the back seat of his truck and drove to an oil work site about 40 miles east of the family’s Frederick home. There, he buried Shanann Watts’ body and “dumped the girls inside” an oil tank, according to the court document.

Anadarko, one of Colorado’s largest oil and gas drillers, has since fired Watts.

Watts, 33, was charged Monday with three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of murdering a child under 12, one count of unlawful termination of a pregnancy and three counts of tampering with a deceased human body.

(© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s