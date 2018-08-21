NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police believe the same man is behind at least four business robberies across Manhattan.

The suspect claims to have a gun and has been targeting banks and stores, police said.

The latest incident took place around noon last Monday at TD Bank at Seventh Avenue and 36th Street. Police said the man demanded $500 from the bank teller and then ran off.

That same day, the suspect allegedly also attempted to rob a Greenwich Village store with a gun, telling an employee “this is a robbery, take me to the manger’s room, I have a gun.”

Police said in the past two and a half weeks, the man held up one bank and three stores, getting away with a total of about $5,000.

The suspect is described as a man in his 30s, about 5 feet 10 inches tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a blue Yankees hat and gray shirt.