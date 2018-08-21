37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Novelty hand grenades do not belong at the airport, the Transportation Security Administration says.

TSA agents recently confiscated a pair of phony grenades at Newark Liberty International Airport.

fake grenades at newark airport TSA To Travelers: Do Not Bring Novelty Grenades To Airport

Novelty hand grenades do not belong at the airport, the Transportation Security Administration says. (Credit: TSA)

The agency said the fake grenades look just like the real thing when they’re run through an X-ray machine.

They even come with a warning label that says not to bring them to an airport.

“But this traveler flying out of @EWRairport didn’t heed the warning. C’mon man!” the agency said.

