TETERBORO, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A plane carrying 16 people is attempting to land at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey after blowing two front tires.

The Gulfstream Aerospace GLF-4 aircraft was taking off Tuesday morning when its landing gear blew, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The flight was bound for London Luton Airport in Luton, England.

The plane is now circling the airport to burn off fuel before attempting to land.

#TETERBORO emergency landing: aircraft with 16 on board blew front gear on takeoff. Now circling to burn off fuel. Expected to attempt landing in approx 20 mins, 12:25 or so. @PAPD911 ARFF team – "Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting" – on site and ready to roll. — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) August 21, 2018

The airport is open and emergency crews are standing by to assist.

