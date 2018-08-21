37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
Filed Under:Local TV, New Jersey, Teterboro Airport

TETERBORO, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A plane carrying 16 people is attempting to land at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey after blowing two front tires.

The Gulfstream Aerospace GLF-4 aircraft was taking off Tuesday morning when its landing gear blew, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The flight was bound for London Luton Airport in Luton, England. 

The plane is now circling the airport to burn off fuel before attempting to land.

The airport is open and emergency crews are standing by to assist.

