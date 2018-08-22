LITTLE FALLS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Residents in one New Jersey town are hopeful that help is on the way to areas ravaged by floods earlier this month.

People in Little Falls learned Wednesday night that representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency are set to visit in the morning.

The destructive floodwaters seemed to rip right through the Passaic County township, and nearly two weeks later people like Patty Eufemi- Yuneman struggle to hold their tears back with inches of mud and possibly mold covering their basements and floors.

“I’m heartbroken. Everything I have is in this house. I put every cent into this house, I have nothing,” she told CBS2. “It’s been a nightmare, trying to get aid is a nightmare.”

With bright orange notices on doors declaring homes unsafe for living, many of Patty’s neighbors are in the same helpless position.

‘To lose as much as we did here and not be able to deduct it from anywhere, it’s kind of sad,” John Reilly said

That sense of frustration and lack information meant for a packed community meeting Wednesday night, where local and state officials attempted to ease the minds of those who’ve lost everything.

“I know Little Falls is no stranger to flooding, but most in the situation they never dreamed of being in,” one official said.

Cleaning supplies and information on local organizations that can help with the clean up were handed out, but what residents say they so desperately need is money.

Representatives from FEMA will be touring the area on Thursday, tallying up the totality of the damages. Homeowners are already being warned not to get their hearts set on federal help.

“I want to manage expectations,” NJ State Police Lieutenant William Craney said. “There’s no guarantees we will get the disaster declaration.”

Residents were understandably at their wits’ end.

“You kept saying no guarantees, what is guaranteed? Nothing, right?” one person said.

For now, it amounts to a stressful waiting game.

“Talk is wonderful but it’s action that’s really going to help,” Patty said.

While their properties may be in ruins, people are grateful for the good fortune of friends willing to give them a place to stay indefinitely.