NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York state Sen. Tony Avella said Wednesday he wants to see changes in a LaGuardia Airport flight path due to health concerns.

Avella cited a study by Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health that says the noise generated by departing flights could reduce the lifespans of 83,000 Queens residents by about a year.

“This is shocking and requires further study to reveal any additional impacts on human life,” Avella said in a statement. “That is why, in conjunction with Assemblyman [Edward] Braunstein, I am committing to obtaining additional state funding for the Mailman School of Public Health to expand this study.”

The flight path in question — called the Tennis Climb — was originally only in use during the US Open to keep departing planes away from Arthur Ashe Stadium, but that route has been used year round since 2012.