NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York City police sergeants union is calling on citizens to get involved when they seen an officer struggling with a suspect.

Bystanders would receive a cash reward for helping with a take-down, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported Wednesday.

Here’s how it would work: If you see a police officer trying to make an arrest but struggling with the person resisting, the SBA wants you to help the cop.

Ed Mullins, the president of the Sergeants Benevolent Association, said respect for the police is at an all time low, so creating an incentive to help police could reverse that trend. He explained how it would work should a civilian find themselves in a situation where they see an officer trying to arrest someone who is resisting. He’s hoping a cash reward of $500, given in certain instances, will encourage people to put down their phones and “do the right thing.”

“We recommend that they identify themselves as helping an officer. We recommend that they take direction from the officer, ‘grab his hand or hold him down,’ or just give us that extra edge,” Mullins said. “I’ve made lots of arrests. When someone comes to help you, and generally it’s another officer that comes to help us, the difference between another person applying pressure or grabbing someone’s hand is significant in ending a situation that can only get worse.”

The SBA is working with retired police officer and Brooklyn state Sen. Martin Golden to draft legislation that would enhance current Good Samaritan laws, essentially helping people who help police.

The NYPD, however, does not support the proposal. The department wouldn’t make anyone available for an on-camera interview but said in a statement: “The NYPD encourages people to support their cops by calling 911. The department doesn’t want to see people put in harm’s way unnecessarily to collect a reward.”

CBS2’s Rozner asked the union if there would be any liability for civilians who get involved in arrests and was told it strongly believes no one will get injured, and that the program will not encourage more vigilantes.