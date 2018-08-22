NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Waste is causing problems for some New Jersey beaches.

Officials told CBS2’s Meg Baker on Wednesday that an unusual amount of debris, including plastic, paper, diapers and even syringes, has been washing up on the shore.

As many as 24 needles were found on Mantoloking Beach on Tuesday alone. The Department of Environmental Protection is investigating where the dangerous waste is coming from, but added no beaches have been closed.

“We are getting reports of sporadic wash-ups of trash in northern Ocean County. The northern extent appears to be Lavallette. The southern extent appears to be Berkeley Township. We are looking into an unconfirmed report in Belmar, Monmouth County,” The DEP said in a statement.

The DEP told Baker the trash is typical of what is found in combined sewer system overflows. There was heavy rain in the New York and northern New Jersey area over the weekend and that could have carried materials into New York Harbor and out of Raritan Bay. There was a shift in ocean currents to the south, coupled with an onshore breeze that pushed some trash onto beaches. Similar conditions impacted Monmouth County beaches about a month ago.

Officials said the beaches in the currently impacted areas were clear Wednesday following clean-up efforts and shifting winds.