NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A commuter was slashed for accidentally stepping on a woman’s foot, and now police are searching for two suspects.

Police say a woman and her male friend got into an argument with the 24-year-old victim on the A train.

They say the dispute then continued into the station on 207th Street where the woman’s 40-year-old friend cut the victim with a box cutter in the back and arm.

He was treated at the hospital and released.

Police are encouraging anyone with information to contact NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. Police say that all calls are strictly confidential.