NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD hopes newly released surveillance video will help track down two persons of interest after shots were fired at an apartment building on the Upper East Side.

Investigators now believe the bullets came from Roosevelt Island.

Surveillance video shows the persons of interest walking along the East River. The video also shows a flash, apparently from a gun, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported.

Police say the man and woman are wanted for questioning.

In two incidents – one late Thursday, one early Saturday – bullets shattered the windows of two luxury apartments on 72nd Street.

“Pretty scary,” one area resident said.

“It makes me glad that my apartment doesn’t face the river, but it’s frightening,” said another. “It’s frightening that that kind of thing would happen.”

The windows are now boarded up with plywood after tenants on the 14th and 32nd floors reported the damage.

Police said they recovered a bullet from a .38 caliber gun.

Firearms instructor John Aaron told CBS2 bullets can travel far enough to span the East River.

“Bullets have a range of, at minimum, a mile to five or six miles. So if someone fires a gun, it’s going to land up somewhere,” he said.

He and investigators do not believe specific units were targeted.

“I doubt that sincerely. They might be able to hit the building, but you know, hitting a point on a target – it’s not something for the casual user. You know you have to have some type of ability to hit it, especially at a distance like that,” said Aarron.

Police have put up Crime Stoppers posters in the area, offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website atWWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.