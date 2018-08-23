SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Seton Hall University is investigating sexual abuse allegations at its seminary school.

Allegations against the former archbishop of Newark may have involved seminarian students of this school, according to the university president Mary Meehan.

In an open letter this afternoon the president says its reviewing accusations against Cardinal Theodore McCarrick at Immaculate Conception Seminary School of Theology and the college seminary at Saint Andrews Hall, reports CBS2’s Ali Bauman.

Meehan says this is a response to the recent reports of sexual abuse among high-ranking Catholic officials

McCarrick was removed from public ministry in June following allegations he fondled a teenager 40 years ago in New York City.

Earlier this week, CBS This Morning spoke with a priest who taught at Seton Hall’s seminary 30 years ago and says he reported McCarrick, who was the archbishop of Newark at the time

“Archbishop McCarrick was inviting seminarians to his beach house,” he said. “There were five beds, and there were six people. Archbishop McCarrick arranged it in such a way that somebody would join him in his bed.”

Seton Hall has hired an outside law firm to conduct the probe.