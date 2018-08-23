The biggest names in entertainment are coming together once again for Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) in its 10th year and sixth biennial roadblock televised fundraising special, supporting urgently needed research and new treatments for cancer.

The star-studded fundraising telecast Stand Up To Cancer will air live on Sept. 7 at 8/7c on CBS and CBS All Access with an impressive guest list of red carpet mainstays who will join millions of people across the U.S. in a revolutionary movement to make every cancer patient a long-term survivor.

This year’s event marks an important milestone in SU2C history: 10 years of making an impact and raising funds for groundbreaking cancer research that is helping to save lives now. An essential part of SU2C’s mission is to leverage the entertainment industry in a way that spreads its message and engages the public.

Bradley Cooper, Academy Award-nominated actor, will return as co-executive producer along with the renowned live event producing team Done + Dusted.

Expect to see a dazzling array of top talent including:

– Mahershala Ali

– Kathy Bates

– Katie Couric

– Jennifer Garner

– Tony Hale

– Marg Helgenberger

– Ed Helms

– Ken Jeong

– Marlee Matlin

– Matthew McConaughey

– Maria Menounos

– Jillian Michaels

– Trevor Noah

– Dak Prescott

– Italia Ricci

– Rob Riggle

– Karla Souza

– David Spade

– Keith Urban

– Reese Witherspoon

“It was truly inspiring to be part of the 2016 Stand Up To Cancer telecast and to stand beside Mitch Carbon, whose life was saved by participating in a clinical trial,” said SU2C Co-Executive Producer Bradley Cooper. “I am proud to return as Co-Executive Producer to highlight the ten years of impact Stand Up To Cancer has made in cancer research.”

Following five historic fundraising telecasts, the 2018 telecast is especially significant for SU2C, as it will commemorate 10 years of raising awareness and funds—more than $480 million, in fact—for groundbreaking cancer research that is helping to save lives now. Work by SU2C researchers has contributed to FDA approval of five new cancer treatments.

For more information about Stand Up To Cancer, visit StandUpToCancer.org.