Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, Giorgio Panetta

By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Blue skies and cooler temps, lower humidity and comfortable breezes! These are a few descriptors to go along with the amazing Friday on tap.

nu tu skycast 3d wakeup6 8/24 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

Temps begin in the 60s, and even some 50s outside of NYC. Temps should end up around 80s for most of us around the area.

nu tu skycast 3d today1 8/24 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

We have very little to be troubled about over the next five days too. Some heat returns to the area by Monday. This could trigger another heat wave around here.

Temps are forecast to top off in the upper 80s – low 90s through next week.

– G

