NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man suspected of shooting a luxury apartment building on the Upper East Side from across the East River on Roosevelt Island has turned himself in to police.

Farris Koroma, 22, is now in police custody, but investigators are still looking for a person of interest, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported.

Twice last week, residents in the high-rise on 72nd Street awoke to gunshots and shattered glass.

Police believe the bullets came from Roosevelt Island.

One shooting was reported early last Friday, the other Saturday. Windows on the 14th and 32nd floods have been boarded up with plywood since.

Police recovered bullet fragments believed to be from a small caliber handgun. An expert told CBS2 those bullets can travel far enough to span the East River.

Though no one was hurt in the shootings, residents on both sides of the water were shaken up.

“It shocked me a lot because I never heard something like that over here,” building worker Frances Garcia said. “I was seeing everybody – officers, detectives – and I was like, well it’s something serious.”

“If somebody was in one of the rooms standing right there by the window, they would’ve gotten hit,” said a woman.

The NYPD previously released surveillance video of two people identified as persons of interest.

Koroma is expected to face a judge Friday. He’s charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.