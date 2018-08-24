NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A series of brazen home burglaries has left residents on edge in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

Police say a suspect was caught on camera breaking into homes while residents were asleep inside.

One video shows him lurking around a kitchen, while another shows him wearing a glove on one hand with an unknown object in the other, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported.

Police say in most cases the man stole alcohol and car keys, and then drove off with the vehicle.

Investigators believe he mainly targeted homes in the area of Georges Road and Route 130 but he also hit neighboring towns around North Brunswick.

Authorities want to warn residents to lock their windows, especially those on the lower floors.