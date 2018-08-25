HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – For the second time in a week, a water main broke Saturday in Hoboken.

Mayor Ravi Bhalla has called for an emergency meeting with SUEZ Water executives on Monday.

The 16-inch water main break at Newark and Hudson streets is the latest in a spike this summer, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported.

At the scene of yet another water main break. This is totally unacceptable & unfair to our residents. I will be calling an emergency meeting with @SUEZwaterNJ – to find short/long term solutions + accountability. Thank you to residents for your patience. Mine is running thin. pic.twitter.com/4DPO08JAJ1 — Ravinder S. Bhalla (@RaviBhalla) August 25, 2018

The mayor said this is the sixth major break in the last month and a half and he believes it may have been caused by another SUEZ project.

“I’m very concerned that there is a connection between the water chamber meter project at the sudden spike in water main breaks throughout Hoboken,” Bhalla said. “We will be very vigorously investigating whether or not there is a connection.”

Last Monday, water flowed through the streets after a 12-inch water main broke near Newark and Adams streets. SUEZ Water said it affected roughly 50 families in one building, and residents were given cases of water.

Saturday’s incident affected traffic along the major thoroughfare that leads to the PATH train station. SUEZ Water said crews were able to isolate the main, so water service was not impacted.