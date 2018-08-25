NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle took to Twitter on Saturday to pay tribute to the late Sen. John McCain.

The longtime Republican leader and war hero died at the age of 81.

“Senator John Sidney McCain III died at 4:28pm on August 25, 2018. With the Senator when he passed were his wife Cindy and their family. At his death, he had served the United States of America faithfully for sixty years,” his office said in a statement.

McCain’s wife, Cindy, wrote “my heart is broken.”

My heart is broken. I am so lucky to have lived the adventure of loving this incredible man for 38 years. He passed the way he lived, on his own terms, surrounded by the people he loved, in the the place he loved best. — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) August 26, 2018

His daughter, Meghan, shared a statement with the caption, ““I love you forever – my beloved father @SenJohnMcCain.”

I love you forever – my beloved father @SenJohnMcCain pic.twitter.com/Y50tVQvlVe — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 26, 2018

President Donald Trump extended his “deepest sympathies.”

My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2018

Former President Barack Obama also shared his condolences in a statement.

Our statement on the passing of Senator John McCain: pic.twitter.com/3GBjNYxoj5 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 26, 2018

McCain’s former running mate, Sarah Palin, referred to him as an “American original.”

Today we lost an American original. Sen. John McCain was a maverick and a fighter, never afraid to stand for his beliefs. John never took the easy path in life – and through sacrifice and suffering he inspired others to serve something greater than self. — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) August 26, 2018

House Speaker Paul Ryan called him “a giant of our time.”

John McCain was a giant of our time—not just for the things he achieved, but for who he was and what he fought for all his life. He will always be listed among freedom’s most gallant and faithful servants. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) August 26, 2018

Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake said the “world has lost a hero and a statesman.”

Words cannot express the sorrow I feel at John McCain’s passing. The world has lost a hero and a statesman. Cindy and the McCain family have lost a loving husband and father. I have lost a wonderful friend. — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) August 26, 2018

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer described the senator as a “truth teller.”

As you go through life, you meet few truly great people. John McCain was one of them. His dedication to his country and the military were unsurpassed, and maybe most of all, he was a truth teller – never afraid to speak truth to power in an era where that has become all too rare. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) August 26, 2018

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said it was a “privilege to serve beside John in the Senate.”

We will never forget the unparalleled courage, heart and service of John McCain. My thoughts are with his family as they mourn this great loss, but also as they celebrate his incredible life. It was a privilege to serve beside John in the Senate, and he will be so greatly missed. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) August 26, 2018

Gov. Andrew Cuomo called McCain a “warrior and a statesman.”

John McCain gave his life in service to this nation, exemplifying all that we admire in a hero. He was a warrior and a statesman, in the old-fashioned sense. In his own way, he spoke truth to power. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 26, 2018

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said “McCain served our nation with honor.”

John McCain served our nation with honor – first in the Navy, then as a representative and finally as a senator. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and his loved ones. https://t.co/TFiBphx9uw — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) August 26, 2018

