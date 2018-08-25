NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle took to Twitter on Saturday to pay tribute to the late Sen. John McCain.
The longtime Republican leader and war hero died at the age of 81.
“Senator John Sidney McCain III died at 4:28pm on August 25, 2018. With the Senator when he passed were his wife Cindy and their family. At his death, he had served the United States of America faithfully for sixty years,” his office said in a statement.
McCain’s wife, Cindy, wrote “my heart is broken.”
His daughter, Meghan, shared a statement with the caption, ““I love you forever – my beloved father @SenJohnMcCain.”
President Donald Trump extended his “deepest sympathies.”
Former President Barack Obama also shared his condolences in a statement.
McCain’s former running mate, Sarah Palin, referred to him as an “American original.”
House Speaker Paul Ryan called him “a giant of our time.”
Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake said the “world has lost a hero and a statesman.”
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer described the senator as a “truth teller.”
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said it was a “privilege to serve beside John in the Senate.”
Gov. Andrew Cuomo called McCain a “warrior and a statesman.”
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said “McCain served our nation with honor.”
To read more about McCain’s life and legacy, click here.