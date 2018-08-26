NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — In this edition of “Furry Friend Finder,” CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock and Cindy Hsu introduce 10-month-old sister and brother Tinkerbell and Peter Pan.

We are told that the parents were a Chihuahua and a Maltese.

Tinkerbell weighs 5 pounds and just wants to hug with you! She will need to learn the rules of housebreaking, though she is good with her wee wee pad.

Peter Pan weighs a little over 7 pounds and also is wee wee pad trained. Peter is very sweet and loving.

These two pups came from a busy home with children in the country, they still need time to adjust to city life and going outside.

More: Pet-Friendly Restaurants | Doggy Day Trips | NYC Pet Adoption Guide

You can keep track of which animals are still looking for homes and which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org.

The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.