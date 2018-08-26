37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – “Head Over Heels,” a new musical about an Elizabethan love story featuring the music of The Go-Go’s, stars Bonnie Milligan making her Broadway debut as Princess Pamela.

The native of Decatur, Ill., talked with CBS2’s Andrea Grymes and Cindy Hsu about finally making it.

“It was a dream come true,” she said. “Where I grew up there was like 25 kids in a grade – very small, corn fields, soybean fields – so this is amazing, all I’ve ever dreamed of.”

The comedy involves a royal family that gets a prophesy from an orphan “saying bad things are happening if you don’t change your ways.”

Themes of the show revolve around tolerance, acceptance and woman empowerment.

“I call it a modern-day fairy tale that is just serving joy at the Hudson Theatre,” Milligan said.

The songs filling the show all come from the biggest hits of The Go-Go’s, the 1980s all-female punk-turned-pop band that wrote and performed their own songs.

“Head Over Heels is running now at The Hudson Theatre on West 44th Street.

