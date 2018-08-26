JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CBSNewYork/CNN) – Police say a mass shooting has left at least four people dead at a downtown shopping-dining complex where a videogame tournament had been in progress Sunday afternoon.

Officials in Jacksonville say at least one suspect was dead, as well as three others believed to be victims of gunfire. At least 11 others were injured.

CNN reports the shooting occurred during the Madden 19 Tournament at the GLHF Game Bar, according to the Twitter of CompLexity Gaming, one of the event organizers.

Apparent gunshots can be heard in recordings from the tournament on the bar’s Twitch account, which was live streaming the competition.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said has been in contact with Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams regarding the shooting and at least one suspect was dead, according to the City of Jacksonville’s verified Twitter account.

One suspect is dead at the scene, unknown at this time if we have a second suspect. Searches are being conducted. https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

Mayor Curry characterized the shooting incident as an “ongoing situation,” and said they would address the media later this afternoon.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives officers responded to the Jacksonville Landing Marketplace in the city’s downtown area, a law enforcement source told CNN.

One Madden participant, Young Drini, was grazed in the hand and is away from the scene and safe, Complexity said.

An update from the Jacksonville Madden event: There appears to have been a shooting at the event, and @YoungDrini was grazed in the hand. He is away from the scene and safe. — compLexity Gaming (@compLexity) August 26, 2018

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to avoid the area, which contains restaurants and shops along the St. Johns River.

“Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY #TheLandingMassShooting”

Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY #TheLandingMassShooting — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

**IMPORTANT** If you are hiding in The Landing. Call 911 so we can get to you. #TheLandingMassShooting https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

We are finding many people hiding in locked areas at The Landing. We ask you to stay calm, stay where you are hiding. SWAT is doing a methodical search inside The Landing. We will get to you. Please don’t come running out. #TheLandingMassShooting https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

“We can’t stress enough to stay away. Many blocks away,” the sheriff’s office tweeted.

Witness Malik Brunson was at a nearby Hooters when the shooting occurred at the GLHF Game Bar.

“I was in Hooters, all I heard was he got a gun and the shooting started,” Brunson told CNN. “One of the men ran into Hooters with the shot wounds — they locked us in the restaurant.”