WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump announced on Monday morning that the United States and Mexico have reached a trade agreement, and that he will be “terminating” the North American Free Trade Agreement.

It’s a preliminary deal between the two countries. Trump has been very vocal about his frustrations with NAFTA, previously calling it the worst trade deal ever made, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

The deal with mexico centers on rules surrounding the automotive industry.

NAFTA was created 24 years ago, making trade easier between the U.S., Canada and Mexico, but President Trump and other critics say that it has encouraged American manufacturers to move to Mexico because of cheaper labor.

This preliminary agreement does not include Canada.

President Trump spoke to reporters from the Oval Office, with the Mexican president on the phone.

“We used to call it NAFTA. We’re gonna call it the United State-Mexico Agreement. We’ll get rid of the name NAFTA. It has a bad connotation. It’s a very good deal for both countries and I look forward to it,” Trump said.