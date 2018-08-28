Remember those dog days of summer? Well, they’re back! Between that blazing sun and through-the-roof dew points, you can expect feels like temps right around 100° this afternoon! But don’t sweat it, just keep the clothing light and loose-fitting and you’ll be all set. Oh, and hydrate, hydrate, hydrate!

Although it will be a clear and moonlit night, it’s going to be a warm and muggy one, too. As in the thermometer may not fall below 80° with dew points stuck in the low 70s. Yeah, that kind of warm and muggy.

Sick of the heat? Well then tomorrow’s not your day! Expect another round of steamy sunshine with heat indices right around 100° once again. Gross!

Then, come Thursday, it will still be on the toasty side, but we’ll reintroduce a low-end chance of showers and t-storms.

Keep cool!