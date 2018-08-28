37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMJudge Mathis
    3:00 PMJudge Mathis
    4:00 PMFunny You Should Ask
    4:30 PMFunny You Should Ask
    5:00 PMLast Man Standing
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5 PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, justin lewis

Remember those dog days of summer? Well, they’re back! Between that blazing sun and through-the-roof dew points, you can expect feels like temps right around 100° this afternoon! But don’t sweat it, just keep the clothing light and loose-fitting and you’ll be all set. Oh, and hydrate, hydrate, hydrate!

nu tu 7day auto weather app12 8/28 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Although it will be a clear and moonlit night, it’s going to be a warm and muggy one, too. As in the thermometer may not fall below 80° with dew points stuck in the low 70s. Yeah, that kind of warm and muggy.

jl hot setup 8/28 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Sick of the heat? Well then tomorrow’s not your day! Expect another round of steamy sunshine with heat indices right around 100° once again. Gross!

jl rain chances3 8/28 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Then, come Thursday, it will still be on the toasty side, but we’ll reintroduce a low-end chance of showers and t-storms.

Keep cool!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s