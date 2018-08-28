37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
Filed Under:Deliveryman Robbed, Jenna DeAngelis, Local TV, Robbery Pattern, Washington Heights

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for three men they say have been luring deliverymen into buildings and robbing them in the Bronx and Manhattan.

The most recent incident was reported on August 17 along West 189th Street in Washington Heights.

Police said the suspects ordered food to an apartment building and then assaulted the deliveryman when he arrived.

Surveillance video shows one of the suspects walk up to a door, cover his face with a shirt, open the door and then help the other two drag the 45-year-old victim across the floor.

Police said the men stole the victim’s cellphone, $20 cash and the food before running off.

The deliveryman was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

This is the fourth incident in what police are calling a robbery pattern. Other similar attacks happened in Bedford Park, Norwood and Fordham.

In one case, police said a suspect pulled out a knife. In another, the victim was punched repeatedly.

