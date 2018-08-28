PATCHOGUE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island man is facing sex trafficking and drug charges.

Suffolk County police said the case began with a missing persons investigation. At least two young women who were reported missing were actually being sold for sex in online ads.

Rakeem Holland, 27, of Belleport, was arrested after a hit-and-run crash.

“He was providing them heroin or crack initially, ostensibly to them for free. But his motives were much more sinister,” Police Chief Stuart Cameron said Monday. “He was looking to get them addicted to the drugs, and then he would ask for payback in that he would prostitute them out.”

Police said Holland was on parole and had 42 prior arrests.